The Cardinals hit the Braves with 4 home runs last night capped off with a 2-run shot by Yadier Molina in the top of the 9th inning. The Cards won 11 - 6 and stayed in the National League playoff picture. Of Yadi's 18 homers this season, 17 have been hit on the road. That's just crazy! In the pic, Molina celebrates with Jose Martinez.

The Redbirds take on the Braves again tonight with a 6:35 start time.