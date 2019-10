Thanks to some Yadier Molina magic, the St Louis Cardinals defeated the Braves at Busch yesterday 5 - 4 in ten innings. Yadi used a single to tie the game in the bottom of the 8th inning. He then hit a sacrifice fly to win it in the 10th. The victory sends the Cards to Atlanta for a deciding fifth game tomorrow with first pitch at 4:02pm.

In the pic, Yadi celebrates his extra-inning sacrifice fly which scored Kolten Wong with the winning run.