Yep, I'm Fixed

Kevin the Greyhound was already neutered when we adopted him. But there are thousands of dogs and cats in the STL that haven't been spayed or neutered because their owners can't afford it. So, Gateway Pet Guardians are doing something about it. Today they announced the Ball-less and Flaw-less Reverse Raffle to benefit their spay/neuter program. A $100 ticket purchase could provide free spay/neuter services for a pet in the Metro East AND enter you to win the $10,000 grand prize. There are only 200 tickets being sold. Enter here.

http://www.gatewaypets.com/reverse-raffle/

The Gateway Pet Guardians spay/neuter program has fixed over 350 pets in the Metro East in 2018 at the Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic. Each pet also receives rabies and distemper/parvo vaccines, a microchip, and a nail trim.

"Many residents don't have the transportation or the funds to afford spay/neuter for their pets, so we bring that resource to them for free" said Janet Roberts, Gateway Pet Guardians Community Director.