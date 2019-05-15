You Can Be Part of Tonight's Light Show

If you're going to the Blues game tonight, lucky you, be sure to get there early. You'll get an LED wristband that's digitally synced to your seat that will literally make you part of the pregame light show! The puck drops at 7, but try to be in your seat by 6:15. The Bud Light Happy Hour starts at 5 in the Anheuser Busch Biergarten just inside the Ford Entrance.

The Blues are tied with the Sharks at one game apiece in a best-of-seven series which will send the winner to the Stanley Cup Final. A watch party is happening at Ballpark Village featuring a Hockey Jockey providing rides to and from the game.

Click here for ticket info: https://www.nhl.com/blues/tickets

The pic is from the April 14th home opener against the Jets.