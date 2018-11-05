You Might Be Saying These Common Phrases Wrong

Business Insider found some words or phrases you might be saying wrong. Don't you hate it when someone corrects you? It's like getting kicked. So, here you go.

1. "Scapegoat." Some people say "escape goat" like it's a runaway farm animal. A scapegoat is someone who takes the blame.

2. "Biding your time." Yep, some people say "biting your time." The word "bide" means to wait for.

3. "Play it by ear." It's a music term. If you play it by ear, you're doing it without reading sheet music. But some people think it's "play it by year."

4. "Pass muster," which means you're meeting a certain standard. Some hotdog lovers think it's "pass mustard."

5. "Moot point" means something is irrelevant. Same people say "mute point." There was an episode of "Friends" where Joey thought the saying was, "It's a moo point."