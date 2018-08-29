Where would the Cardinals be without the pitching of 22 year-old Jack Flaherty? Not in first place of the wild-card standings, I'm sure of that! Plus, there's still plenty of time to catch the Cubs in the NL Central. The Cards can do it with Flaherty in their starting rotation. Jack turns 23 in October. That could be a VERY special month for him and his team.

The Redbirds host the Pirates tonight at 7:15 with Miles Mikolas on the mound. Miles is the oldest of the Cards' starters. He turned 30 last week.