Your Dog Changes Over Time, and Becomes More Like You

A new study from Michigan State University found that dogs' personalities change over time, and in many cases, they actually take on the big personality traits of their owners. According to Daily Mail, the researchers were surprised by the results, who said, "We expected the dogs' personalities to be fairly stable because they don't have wild lifestyle changes like humans do, but they actually change a lot."

The study found that people who are outgoing had dogs that were more active and excitable, and agreeable people had dogs that were less aggressive. Those traits describe Kevin the Greyhound perfectly. At the time I took this pic, I was telling Kevin that he was a very good boy, and he was agreeing.

Here's a link to Everything Greyt Greyhound Adoption. They currently have TEN Greys available! http://everythinggreyt.com/