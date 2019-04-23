Your Dog's Personality Becomes More Like You

A new study from Michigan State University found that dogs' personalities change over time, and in a lot of cases, they actually take on some of the big personality traits of their owners. The researchers found that people who are outgoing (like me) had dogs that were more active and excitable (like Kevin). The study also found that people who are unhappy had dogs that were more fearful and harder to train, and agreeable people had dogs that were less aggressive.

The results were a surprise to the researchers, who say, quote, "We expected the dogs' personalities to be fairly stable because they don't have wild lifestyle changes like humans do, but they actually change a lot."