KMOX reporter and Entercom colleague Brett Blume is having serious health issues requiring many blood transfusions. Entercom St Louis decided to do something for Brett, and for the American Red Cross as well. The We Bleed Blume Blood Drive is Tuesday, July 23rd at Metro East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville. The Red Cross will be accepting donations from noon to 6p. They're down to a 3-day supply of blood nationwide.

https://kmox.radio.com/events/we-bleed-blume-blood-drive