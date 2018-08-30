Is Your Pocket Too Small for Your Smartphone?
August 30, 2018
If your pocket is too small for your smartphone, you are not alone. Of course, the trend has been to make phones as big as possible. But it makes them a lot harder to slip into your pocket... especially if you're a woman. A study analyzed 80 brands of women's jeans and 80 brands of men's, and the conclusion was that women's pockets are 48% shorter and 6.5% narrower than men's. So, an iPhone X can fit into about 40% of women's front pockets, and a Samsung Galaxy can fit into only 20%.
In the study, all of the women's and men's jeans had a waist size of 32. But men's pockets were just bigger. The study was published in The Verge.