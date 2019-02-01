You're Officially Middle Aged When You Hit 47

A survey in SWNS asked 2,000 people at what age do you officially become middle aged, and the average answer was 47. The survey also asked people to name the top signs you're middle aged. Here are the top ten signs.

1. You start noticing a lot of your co-workers are young enough to be your kids.

2. You have a harder time tolerating other people's nonsense.

3. You notice wrinkles and gray hairs, but not just on your head.

4. You thought you'd never need glasses, but now you do.

5. You realize you're older than most of the actors and musicians you like.

6. Going on a cruise suddenly sounds like a lot of fun.

7. You've started to really enjoy spending money on home-improvement projects.

8. You've accepted the fact that you'll never fit into your old clothes again.

9. You suddenly love going to stores like Home Depot and Lowes.

10. You couldn't possibly handle a mid-week hangover.