You're So COOL!

A survey in YouGov asked people to name the top slang terms they use to describe something "positive" or "favorable". Two words dominated the responses from baby boomers, Gen Xers and millennials. Apparantly, now matter how old you are, you probably use the words "cool" and "awesome". Those two words tied overall with "nice" finishing third.

The top terms for boomers are "awesome", "cool", nice", "neat" and "superb".

For Gen Xers, it's "awesome", "cool", "nice", "neat" and "wicked".

Millenials prefer "cool", "awesome", "nice", "dope" and "neat".