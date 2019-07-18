You've Been Eating Chocolate Wrong

According to Delish/Chocolate Fetish, most of us have been eating chocolate wrong, so, here are four ways to get it right and make it taste better:

1. Stop chewing it so much. You'll taste it more if you press it up on the roof of your mouth and let it dissolve by sucking on it.

2. Stop eating it in huge chunks. Breaking it up into smaller pieces releases the aromas, so you taste it more.

3, Smell it before you eat it. Experts say you should sniff your chocolate just like wine. It primes the taste buds and you get more of the flavor.

4. Stop washing it down so fast. The taste of chocolate lasts a long time, so let it linger. This may also save calories!