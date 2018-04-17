Video: Get Fit at Kiener Plaza this Spring & Summer

Here's the perfect way to kick start your mornings!

This summer, Yoga Buzz is teaming up with CityArchRiver to host FREE yoga classes in downtown St. Louis. Join Yoga Buzz Instructor Jamie Austin for a rise and shine flow at the new Kiener Plaza! Jamie will lead you through an hour-long, all levels class to start your day off right. Enjoy live music before the hustle and bustle begins in downtown St. Louis.

Video of Get Fit at Kiener Plaza this Spring &amp; Summer

Stick around after class to grab a cup of refreshing tea from BIG HEART TEA CO. Class is free! For more information click here.

If yoga isn't your thing, how about a bootcamp class?

Enjoy an upbeat, sweat-inducing, and fun boot camp on Wednesdays in spring and fall in Kiener Plaza led by Heath Norton. Owner of TITLE Boxing Club-Rock Hill, Heath has a great passion for helping others on their fitness journey. Click here for more details.

For all the events happening with the Gateway Arch and at Kiener Plaza click here!