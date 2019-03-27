WATCH: Michigan Couple Catches Ghost Scratching Daughter on Nanny Cam

A mom and dad in Michigan are on the move - literally - after they believe a ghost scratched their 1-year-old daughter on the face as she stood in her crib.

“It was chilling,” 30-year-old Josh Higgins tells WXYZ about spotting the ghost on daughter Lily's nanny cam. “It was literally a chill down your spine. Like that ‘what if’ factor - Is this what I just saw?"

Wife Heather Brough adds, “It scares us that it could do something else. I mean, there was a morning I woke up and I felt like someone’s hands were around my neck.”

The couple have been living in a guest house on Higgins' mother's property, but now plan to move as soon as they've saved up enough money.

Meanwhile, Higgins' father says he was once told about the home, "The gentleman that lived here originally committed suicide apparently by jumping out this window, which is one story down."