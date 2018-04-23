Viral Video: Anthony Hopkins' Crazy Twitter Dance is Everything

Our favorite scary movie lead, Anthony Hopkins, posted a video over the weekend that has fans saying, "What did I just watch?"

The 80-year-old Oscar winner posted the video Sunday stating, "This is what happens when you're all work and no play..." The video has since gone viral and racked up nearly 60,000 retweets and 184,000 likes and counting. Reactions to the bizarre video have been all over the place, ranging from from worry to praise, and just plain confusion. Hey, we could all use a little crazy now and then, right?

This is what happens when you’re all work and no play... pic.twitter.com/2KvkJ2baw6 — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) April 22, 2018

What in tha hell... did i Just watch? — Stephen (@Misturr_STEPHEN) April 22, 2018