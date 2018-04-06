Viral Video: Family Nails 'Les Mis' Song

Put this family on Broadway!!

According to the Today Show, the LeBaron family from Fruit Heights, Utah, decided to cap their Easter celebration on Sunday with a stunning, nine-person performance of the song "One Day More" from the famous Broadway musical "Les Miserables."

To say they get a standing ovation from us is an understatement. Bravo!! ----

