Check out this video of two hangry patrons locked in a drive thru battle for taco supremacy. There is yelling, one person calls the cops, and a Taco Bell employee gets involved. Who will get their chalupa first?

Video of Taco Bell Drive-Thru FIGHT And HANGRY MELTDOWN | What's Trending Now!

Turns out they aren't the only ones! Have you ever freaked out when you were hangry?