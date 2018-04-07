Viral Video: Teri Hatcher's "Van Therapy"

Teri Hatcher has launched her YouTube series "Van Therapy", where she just pulls random strangers into her van and has conversations with them.

I enjoyed meeting this young, smart, beautiful woman and discussing an often agonizing and mundane, but very important topic such as healthcare. When you’re left to your own resources to dissect, digest and pick the right plan, it can be daunting. How many of you have felt this way about the healthcare process?

Video of Health &amp; Care -- Van Therapy

Teri clearly states on her Youtube page, "obviously, I'm not a licensed therapist nor do I play one on TV. These are my opinions only."