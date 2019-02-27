Walmart getting rid of greeters

Walmart greeters will soon be a thing of the past as the company phases out the familiar faces at about 1,000 stores nationwide.

Walmart told greeters last week that their positions would be eliminated April 26 in favor of an expanded, more physically demanding "customer host" role, the AP reports.

To qualify, they will need to be able to lift 25 pounds, climb ladders and stand for long periods, which causes concern for those greeters who are disabled, according to the AP. For them, a job at Walmart has provided income and a source of pride.

America's largest private employer is now facing backlash as customers rally around the employees.

Walmart said it has made offers to some greeters, including those with physical disabilities, and expects to continue doing so.

The greeter issue has already prompted at least three complaints to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, as well as a federal lawsuit in Utah alleging discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

