Walmart hosting 'Baby Savings Day' this Saturday

Have a new baby in your life? Walmart is lending a hand by devoting this Saturday to new and expecting parents.

Walmart stores nationwide will host "Baby Savings Day" from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. local time on Feb. 23. Stores will have discounts on all things "baby" - everything from car seats to formula and pacifiers - as well as in-store demonstrations of baby items and advice on what's best for your growing family.

Many St. Louis-area stores are participating - check the list here!

If you shop on Walmart.com between now and February 28, you can get up to 30 percent off baby gear, too!