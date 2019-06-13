LOOK: Missouri farm welcomes foal named 'Gloria'

BOONVILLE, Mo. (KEZK) — Warm Springs Ranch outside of Columbia, Missouri celebrated Wednesday night like many of us, but for a different reason.

A Clydesdale on the farm gave birth to a foal moments after the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup.

"Last night was also a very big night for us! Just after the final buzzer during the Stanley Cup Final, we had a Gloria of our own come into the world. Congrats to our newest mama and to the St. Louis Blues," a post on Warm Springs Ranch's Facebook said.

While some commented name suggestions for the baby horse, Warm Springs Ranch confirmed Thursday afternoon the foal's name is "Gloria."

Now, cue the song.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.