Washington Wizards' Age 50+ Dance Squad Thrills Crowds

Wizdom, the Washington Wizards' new senior dance team, is thrilling crowds when it performs its choreographed routine at home games.

The troupe features 20 members between the ages of 50 and 76 who went through intense auditions and workouts.

"The fans really get behind them, and it’s an instant support that they get because they’re older," the team's director Derric Whitfield tells The Washington Post. "But when they come out and they’re performing these moves and executing them as great as they are, the shock value is another thing, as well, that gets the crowd."

Meanwhile, 64-year-old Theresa Cizmar tells CBS This Morning, "I don't accept the boundaries of age. Period. I don't accept." She adds, "My husband's 18 years younger!"