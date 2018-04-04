WATCH: Annie Lennox Shares Intimate Details on How She Faces Fear & Anxiety

If you've ever struggled with crippling self-doubt and wanted to know how to move past it, you’re not alone.

For Annie Lennox, she has faced that fear while making an album. The Eurythmics star reveals all in this amazing retrospective interview:



Warning: watching her reflect on her work on the Diva album will make you want to leave work immediately and listen to it at the loudest volume possible. Not that there's anything wrong with that, but it might not please your employer.



How fascinating is it to know that she wasn't in a good place, and yet she was still able to create such incredible music? I definitely think of Annie as a formidable, fierce kind of woman. So to see her talk so openly about things we can all relate to as women is such a gift.

Mental health affects all of us.

In September, Entercom radio stations across the country aired the “I’m Listening” program on World Suicide Prevention Day to end the stigma of talking about mental health. You can listen to the entire two-hour broadcast (which featured artists from Halsey to Jack Antonoff to Khalid and more) by clicking here.

Additionally, ImListening.org has links to additional resources and support for those in need.

