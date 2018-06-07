Watch: Cardinals Announce The Passing Of Red Schoendienst
He was known as "Mr. Cardinal"
Albert "Red” Schoendienst died Wednesday at the age of 95.
He played 15 of his 19 seasons in the majors for the Cardinals. On the franchise’s all-time lists, he is fourth in at-bats (6,841) and pinch hits (53), fifth in games (1,795), runs (1,025) and hits (1,980), sixth in doubles (352), and seventh in total bases (2,657).
When Schoendienst retired as a player in 1963, he was immediately hired as a coach in St. Louis. He was named Manager of the Year in 1964, after winning the first of his two World Series as a manager for the Cardinals. He ended his managing career after 12 seasons – the longest tenure in team history at that time.
Schoendienst was a coach for two seasons with the Oakland Athletics, then returned to St. Louis and the Cardinals in 1979.
He stayed in a Cardinals uniform until 1995, and was elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1989 by the Veterans Committee.