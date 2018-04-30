Watch: Ed Sheeran's Lookalike Puppet in "Happier" Video

Puppet Ed Sheeran is back!

The lookalike prop that starred in Ed Sheeran's 2014 music video for "Sing" returns for his brand-new "Happier" video, which dropped on Friday.

Unfortunately for the puppet, he's dealing with heartbreak this time around, as the video finds him walking down the street and running into his ex (a "balloon girl") dining with another puppet. The puppet then drowns his sorrows in a bar.

"Happier" is the fifth single off Sheeran's latest album, Divide.