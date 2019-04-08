Watch the First Trailer for Beyoncé’s Coachella Documentary ‘Homecoming’

Get in formation, Beyhive!

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Beyoncé’s behind-the-scenes documentary of her groundbreaking 2018 Coachella performance.

Entitled Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé, the 90 second clip begins with a voiceover by late author and civil rights activist Maya Angelou.

“What I really want to do is be a representative of my race, of the human race,” Angelou says. “I have a chance to teach and to love and to laugh. And I know that when I’m finished doing what I was sent here to do, I will be called home and I will go home without any fear, trepidation some, wondering what’s going to happen.”

Spliced throughout are images of Beyoncé rehearsing with her dancers and band, as well as footage of the electric concert which paid tribute to America’s historically black colleges and universities.

In addition, the trailer includes candid footage of Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z with their children Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.

While initially set to headline Coachella in 2017, Beyoncé had to postpone the performance until the following year due to doctor’s concerns regarding her pregnancy with twins. In 2018, she became the first woman of color to headline the music festival.

Homecoming a Film By Beyoncé starts streaming on Netflix on April 17th.

With Coachella now just a few days away, check out what's on the menu at this year's festival here.