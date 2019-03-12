WATCH: The Internet Is Obsessed With Pineapple-Pulling

Late last week, Dennis Nagizadeh tweeted out a video of a person "plucking perfect little nuggets of fruit straight from a whole pineapple," as Eater puts it.

Wait, what? The whole time? The whole time!? THE WHOLE TIME! pic.twitter.com/TO9u6M6pOO — Dennis Naghizadeh (@DenzBenzi) March 8, 2019

As of Tuesday morning, the video had been viewed some 19 million times as pineapple enthusiasts were stupefied by how easily they could have been gobbling up their favorite fruit this whole time.

The video inspired a number of pineapple-pulling copycats -- some successful, some not.

But the funniest bit of mimicry probably came from Josiah Johnson, who peeled some of the label off a can of Dole pineapples before throwing the entire container in the trash and writing, "The pineapple trick don't work!"