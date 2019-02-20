WATCH: Military dad surprises wife, newborn twins in NICU

A mom who gave birth to twins alone because her military husband was deployed in Kuwait soon got the best surprise visitor!

After 12 days in the NICU with their newborn twin daughters, Cydney Cooper is speechless and tearful when her husband, Skyler, sneaks into the NICU to see her and meet his daughters for the first time.

"I promise I hugged him--that is just me realizing everything is finally okay ❤" Cydney writes on Facebook.

And the surprises didn't stop there - Sklyer visited their two sons next, scooping them up as soon as he walked through the door.

The family dog was overjoyed, too.

Skyler may have missed the twins' birth, but he's home in Kansas for good now, Cydney said.