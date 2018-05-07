Watch: "Stranger Things" Star Noah Schnapp Says Season 3 Is The Best Yet

Season 3 of "Stranger Things" isn't rumoured to be released until sometime in 2019 but Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the series, wants fans to know that it will be worth the wait.

Schnapp told E! News at the Netflix FYSee event, "Season three, honestly, it's, like, amazing, I think it's better than one and two."

Check out the video to see what else Schnapp has to say about the upcoming season, you may be "shocked."