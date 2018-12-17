We Doubled Our Bikes for Tykes Collection Totals From Last Year

The second year of our Bikes for Tykes campaign saw more than double the results in bikes, helmets, toys, volunteers and monetary donations. The USMC's Toys for Tots program is now going to distribute all these gifts to kids throughout the St. Louis Metro area in Missouri and Illinois.

Thanks to our great community business partners and wonderful listeners of KMOX, Y98, KEZK, NOW 96.3 and KFTK who helped all weekend long.

The totals come in as follows:

More than 1,850 bikes for kids, aged toddler to 18 (748 in 2017).

More than 1,600 helmets (350 in 2017).

More than $75,000 in partner-raised funds from donors and employees of great St. Louis companies! ($15k in 2017). With donations still coming in, through Thursday at KEZK.com/bikes.

We filled a 53-foot trailer with toys and helmets, two 53-foot trailers with bikes and a 26-foot box truck with six additional pallets of still-boxed bikes, stacked to the ceiling.

This would not have been possible without the great support of our Corporate Partners!