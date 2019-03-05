Wendy Williams Returns to Her TV Show, Stresses Her Marriage is Strong

Wendy Williams is "doing swell" after dealing with months of health problems involving her thyroid, she shared on Monday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

To combat her issues, she's going to the gym 7 days a week and is under the care of multiple doctors, all of whom she thanked.

Williams also addressed cheating rumors involving her husband by pointing out that she's "still wearing" her wedding ring.

"Anybody who's been married for five minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows," she admitted. "Marriages are not easy. Don't ask me about mine until you see this [ring] gone and it ain't going anywhere—not in this lifetime."

She even shared some kind thoughts about her husband, to whom she's been married for 25 years. "We know each other. He's my best friend, he's my lover, he's all this and he's all that."