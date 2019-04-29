LOOK: Ghirardelli teams up with Wendy's for a sweet treat

(KEZK) — Wendy's frostys are leveling up with the new Wendy's Frosty Cookie Sundae featuring Ghirardelli chocolate sauce and cookie chunks.

We’ve teamed up with @Wendys to bring you something delicious! Try Wendy’s new Frosty Cookie Sundae topped with rich and decadent #Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce now available at participating U.S. Wendy’s locations! pic.twitter.com/ieH1lFzL6K