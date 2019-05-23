The Blues are giving away free tickets to each home Stanley Cup Final game
ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - The cheapest ticket listed on Ticketmaster for a Stanley Cup Final game at Enterprise Center is well over $900. But there's a chance for St. Louis Blues fans to win their way to the game.
The Blues will give away two free tickets to a fan before each home game throughout the Final. The Blues will be home for Games 3, 4 and if necessary, Game 6.
A winner will be randomly selected the day before each home game.
All you have to do is register online here, and wait for a call or email.
Here's the full Stanley Cup Final schedule and every game will begin at 7 p.m. CT:
Game 1: Monday, May 27 at Bruins
Game 2: Wednesday, May 29 at Bruins
Game 3: Saturday, June 1 at Blues
Game 4: Monday, June 3 at Blues
Game 5: Thursday, June 6 at Bruins (if necessary)
Game 6: Sunday, June 9 at Blues (if necessary)
Game 7: Wednesday, June 12 at Bruins (if necessary)
