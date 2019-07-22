WATCH: Nude cyclists get shot at by man with paintball gun

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — As cyclists pedaled through St. Louis Saturday for the World Naked Bike Ride, one onlooker pointed his paintball gun at participants and fired several shots.

"Someone was shooting one of the riders with a paintball and that the man appeared to be angry," a volunteer on the planning committee for the event, Andrea Hitsman, told KSDK.

The event, which promotes visiblity for cyclists as well as body positivity, went well despite the one angered man.

"It didn't mar the event at all. Hopefully, it'll never happen again," Histman said. No one was seriously injured.

A video posted to Facebook by Brian Krazer shows a man approaching cyclists riding through Tower Grove Park with a paintball gun aimed at them. You can hear several shots fired and screaming toward the end of the clip.

