The Field of Dreams in Iowa Will Host a Real MLB Game Next Year

(KEZK) - The baseball field originally built by Ray Kinsella in "Field of Dreams" is going to host a MLB game next season. The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play a game at the famed baseball diamond in Dyersville, Iowa on Aug. 13, 2020.

MLB made the announcement Thursday morning via a tweet, featuring slugger Aaron Judge in the famous, "No, this is Iowa" scene.

A temporary, 8,000-seat stadium will be constructed on same site that the 1989 movie featuring Kevin Costner was filmed. In case any St. Louis baseball fans are considering going to the game, it's about a five hour drive from downtown St. Louis to Dyersville."As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of Field of Dreams," commissioner Rob Manfred told MLB.com. "We look forward to celebrating the movie's enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa."The game will be a home game for the White Sox.The Academy Award-nominated "Field of Dreams" features Kevin Costner's Ray Kinsella interacting with a number of players from the 1919 White Sox who were banned from baseball for intentionally losing in the World Series.

