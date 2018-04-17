Zac Efron Cheers for Brother Dylan at Boston Marathon

The Greatest Showman's Zac Efron proved he's also the greatest brother on Monday when he attended the Boston Marathon to cheer on his younger sibling, Dylan. "What's up buddy?" the 30-year-old Zac yells at 26-year-old Dylan in a video the actor shared on Instagram from the race. "Come give your brother a hug!" Zac also wrote alongside the footage, "What’s the point of all the finish lines we cross in life if there’s no one there to celebrate with...Imma be at every race with you from here until forever, Brother. Congrats."